Frontliners, over 60s to get booster doses from this month: Zahid

The government has planned to start administering booster doses to the frontliners and people over 60 first from this month, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

"Preparations are underway for the booster doses. At present, there are 2,500 vaccination booths. I have instructed to set up 1,000 more," the minister told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday morning.

Earlier on 11 December, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 advised the health ministry to do so.

The health minister, on 9 December, said the government will soon finalise the list of booster dose recipients to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

Several countries, including the United States and Singapore, have started providing booster doses to various groups, including health workers, elderly and comorbid patients.

Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna that use mRNA technology provide the biggest boost to antibody levels when given 10-12 weeks after the second dose, a British study published on 2 December has found.