Frontliners, over 60s to get booster doses from this month: Zahid

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 01:36 pm

Related News

Frontliners, over 60s to get booster doses from this month: Zahid

The government will soon finalise the list of booster dose recipients to contain the spread of coronavirus infections

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 01:36 pm
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaking at Kurmitola General Hospital. Photo: Collected
Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaking at Kurmitola General Hospital. Photo: Collected

The government has planned to start administering booster doses to the frontliners and people over 60 first from this month, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

"Preparations are underway for the booster doses. At present, there are 2,500 vaccination booths. I have instructed to set up 1,000 more," the minister told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday morning.

Earlier on 11 December, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 advised the health ministry to do so.

The health minister, on 9 December, said the government will soon finalise the list of booster dose recipients to contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

Several countries, including the United States and Singapore, have started providing booster doses to various groups, including health workers, elderly and comorbid patients.

Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna that use mRNA technology provide the biggest boost to antibody levels when given 10-12 weeks after the second dose, a British study published on 2 December has found.

Top News

Covid -19 booster / Covid -19 in Bangladesh / Covid -19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

1h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

2h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

3h | Brands
How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

1d | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

1d | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief