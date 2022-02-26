First dose vaccination to continue till 28 Feb: DGHS

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 04:11 pm

Photo: Tawsia Tajmim
Photo: Tawsia Tajmim

The health department has extended the time of mass vaccination of first dose against Covid-19 till 28 February.

Earlier, the government set a target to complete the first dose of coronavirus vaccine today.

"The decision has been taken following huge crowd at the vaccination centres on the last day of the campaign," said Professor Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

She further said, "Today's vaccination will continue till the last person on the queue."

The day-long countrywide mass vaccination campaign began Saturday morning aiming to vaccinate one crore people with the first dose of Covid-19 jabs.

A total of 30,000 vaccination booths have been set up across the country alongside mobile inoculation centres from city corporations to union levels. Around 1,45,000 health workers have been engaged at these vaccination booths and inoculation centres.
 

