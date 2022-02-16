First dose of Covid-19 vaccine without any registration till 26 February: DGHS

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 04:27 pm

Related News

First dose of Covid-19 vaccine without any registration till 26 February: DGHS

TBS Report
16 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 04:27 pm
Representational photo.
Representational photo.

People can get the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine till 26 February without any registration or birth certificate/NID, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On 26 February a "Mega Campaign" will be held where 1 crore jabs will be given out as part of a nationwide campaign for protection against Covid-19, said Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Committee of DGHS, during a virtual meeting on Wednesday (16 February).

He said, "People will not require any registration, nor any birth certificate or NID for first dose of vaccine from now on. This initiative has been taken to as part of strengthening the vaccination campaign. "

He also said that as of Tuesday, all hospitals have been instructed to administer the first dose without registration until 26 February.

He urged everyone to take the vaccine saying, "There is adequate supply of vaccine but we want to halt administering the first dose. So, we want to bring the most people under vaccination before that."

He also said those who have completed their registration but did not receive a message can also visit their nearest vaccination centre to get inoculated.

"To prevent Covid-19, we have already vaccinated 10 crore people with the first dose and 7 crore people with the second dose," he said adding that the government aims to vaccinate 12 crore people over 12 years of age, which is 70% of the population.

The vaccination campaign started on 7 February last year and administration of the first dose will continue till 26 February, said Sr Shamsul Haque.

"On the day of the nationwide mega campaign, three additional centres will be set up in every union. Besides, existing vaccination centres in all areas will remain open. Additional healthcare teams will volunteer to provide vaccine doses by setting up temporary vaccine centres in the crowded areas. The target is to provide 300 jabs at each centre in districts, upazilas and unions and 500 jabs at the centres in city corporations," he announced.

Previously on 16 February, DGHS Director General Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said that DGHS will halt administering the first dose of Covid-19 from 26 February.

"Afterwards, we will focus on administering second and booster doses," he said.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News

COVID-19 / vaccination campaign / vaccination coverage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, marginalised communities are discriminated against but without redress. Pictured here is a Chakma home, torched in an arson attack in 2017 in Rangamati. Photo: Reuter

‘Anti-discrimination law meaningless if culprits cannot be punished’

4h | Panorama
‘Untether yourself from reality’ is one of the four secrets and the world’s richest man ‘doesn’t really live among us anymore.’ Photo: Reuters

The four secrets of how to be a bad boss

2h | Panorama
To be able to provide specialised services for corporate clients, Star Tech has already assembled an experienced sales team. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Star Tech: From a small store in Multiplan to a tech-retail giant

5h | Panorama
Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

21h | Videos
The most amazing sunsets in the world

The most amazing sunsets in the world

21h | Videos
James Webb Telescope sends back first image

James Webb Telescope sends back first image

21h | Videos
Greek divers send love messages underwater

Greek divers send love messages underwater

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director