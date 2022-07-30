First Covid-19 vaccines for children arrive in Bangladesh

Bangladesh received its first doses of Covid-19 vaccines for children, with a shipment landing in Dhaka on Saturday morning.

The jabs -- developed by Pfizer-BioNTech -- are meant for kids aged 5-11, Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Committee of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) told journalists.

He said, "Total 1,502,400 Pfizer jabs, specially made for children, reached Bangladesh this morning (30 July).

"We are set to receive some 40 million vaccine doses in phases."

"These vaccines will first be administered at the schools. Later vaccination will be expanded to the community stage."

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque and DGHS Director General (DG) Professor Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam had told the press that inoculation efforts for children will begin in August.