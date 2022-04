The country registered no death from Covid-19 since last Thursday.

Twenty-seven people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

With this, so far 19,52,583 people have contracted the virus in Bangladesh since the outbreak in 2020.

Also, 299 Covid patients recovered from the viral infection in the preceding 24 hours.

In Bangladesh, the first Covid case was recorded on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.