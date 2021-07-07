Field hospitals for rapid detection, if necessary: DGHS

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Besides, DGHS is also working to increase beds and reshuffle the manpower on Covid dedicated hospitals

The government will establish field hospitals for a quick detection of Covid-19 cases if it is required, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.

Besides, DGHS is also working to increase beds and reshuffle the manpower on Covid dedicated hospitals, Prof Dr Nazmul Islam, representative of the DGHS said in a virtual bulletin.

"We are focusing on raising the number of beds and reshuffling manpower in Covid dedicated hospitals. Besides, we are also scrutinizing the need for setting up field hospitals," he said.

Responding to a query regarding oxygen shortage, the DGHS official said country's regular demand is 50 to 70 metric tonnes of oxygen which has been increased three times during the pandemic.

"It will be a challenge to control the situation if the number of patients continues to rise at current rate and the count of patients in April and June will subsequently surplus in the upcoming months," he said.

The registration for vaccine has resumed through Surokkha app, Nazmul said, adding that the age limit for vaccine registration has been reduced to 35 while students and expatriates have been added to the list on priority basis.

Earlier, the vaccination for first dose was suspended due to lack of doses on 25 April which resumed after the vaccine doses of Pfizer- BioNTech, Sinopharm, Moderna came.

On Tuesday 72,93,258 people registered through Surokkha app.

Moderna vaccine has been sent to 12 city corporations and Sinopharm vaccine was sent to district and upazila levels.

