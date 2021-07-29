Ex-finance minister Muhith admitted to CMH with Covid

Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith, who tested positive for Covid-19 three days ago, has been admitted to the Combined Military Hospital, Dhaka for better treatment.

Muhith was initially taking treatment at home and then admitted to the CMH at 3pm on Thursday.

"There's no complication. He's doing fine but a bit weak. He has been admitted to the CMH at the  Prime Minister's directive for his better treatment," an official told UNB.

The 87-year-old former finance minister,  known for his urbane manner, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Those who are praying for him and arranging any doa mahfil in Sylhet have been requested not to crowd anywhere and maintain safe physical distance.

His elder son, Shahed Muhith, has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen urged all to pray for his brother's quick recovery.

He also requested all not to crowd but maintain health guidelines while arranging any doa mahfil in Sylhet and elsewhere in the country.

Former Finance Minister AMA Muhith / Covid

