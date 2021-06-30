EU, Germany contribute Tk330 crore to Bangladesh’s social security system

The European Union (EU) and Germany transferred EUR 33million, around Tk330 Crore, to the Government of Bangladesh to strengthen key areas of its social security system and build resilience to Covid-19.

The initiative focuses particularly on workers affected in export-oriented industries.

The programme was designed to run for two years (2020-22). It provides direct cash transfer allowances up to 3 months to unemployed workers who meet the eligibility criteria and whose data is verified/validated as per the guidelines.

By the end of May 2021, over 6,000 beneficiaries were enrolled and paid in the program.

EU Ambassador, Rensje Teerink, said, "This programme represents a concrete first step towards the longer-term objective to establish adequate and sustainable social security for workers addressing different risks."

The German Ambassador, Peter Fahrenholtz, said, "We hope that the support will reach as many eligible workers as possible and we count on the joint efforts of the Government, the associations, and the factories to achieve this."