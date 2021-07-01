Enlisted public university resident students can now register for Covid-19 vaccine: UGC

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 09:46 pm

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a &quot;Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccine&quot; sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The University Grant's Commission (UGC) on Thursday said that enlisted public university resident students can now register for Covid-19 vaccines.

UGC made the announcement via an official notification.

According to the notification, public university resident students, who earlier have enlisted through their respective organisations to attain their coronavirus shots, can now register for it through the "Surokkha App" as those lists have been approved by the directorate general of health services (DGHS).

