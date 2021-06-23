Eight Sonali Bank officials test positive for Covid-19 in Bagerhat

TBS Report 
23 June, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 08:41 pm

Eight officials of Sonali Bank Kachua upazila branch in Bagerhat district, tested positive for coronavirus.

Kachua Branch Manager and Senior Principal Officer, Rabindranath Gain said 13 officials, including security guards, are working at the branch. Among them, eight officials were diagnosed with Covid-19, he said. 

The branch has limited its services, except the government transactions after the officials got infected, he said.

The decision was taken on Wednesday after a meeting with higher authority but the branch would provide service its customers in urgent cases, the official added.  
 

