Early vaccine recipient senior citizens, frontliners to get booster shots: Minister

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 02:32 pm

Related News

Early vaccine recipient senior citizens, frontliners to get booster shots: Minister

TBS Report
18 December, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 02:32 pm
Early vaccine recipient senior citizens, frontliners to get booster shots: Minister

Booster doses for the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to those frontliners and senior citizens, who received their second dose at least nine months ago, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said today.

"Those who were vaccinated during the initial days of the inoculation programme will come under the early booster dose drive," the minister said at an event in Manikganj on Saturday.

Zahid Maleque said, "Pfizer Covid-19 booster dose will be used at this phase as the vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO)."

The health minister also noted that the experimental administration of the booster dose will begin on Sunday at the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS).

The program will later expand across the country in phases.

The minister yesterday said those aged over 60 and seriously ill will be jabbed with a booster dose of Covid vaccine starting Sunday.

Earlier, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 recommended booster shots to citizens above 60 and front liners.

The senior citizens and front-liners who got the two doses of vaccine six months ago should get preference in receiving the booster dose, the NTAC recommended at a meeting.

It also suggested taking steps to limit public gatherings, meetings, and rallies to contain the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed health officials to make preparations to administer Covid vaccine booster doses, or third doses, amid the emergence of the 'Omicron' variant in numerous countries of the world.

The PM instructed this at a cabinet meeting over the omicron situation.

On 9 December, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Omicron is now present in 57 countries and asked all countries to stay alert about the new variant.

A WHO panel named the Coronavirus variant "Omicron" and classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern, the same category that includes the predominant delta variant, which is still causing higher cases of sickness and death in Europe and parts of the USA.

Amid growing concern over this new variant of coronavirus, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) suggested the implementation of 15 instructions to prevent the spread of the new variant and urged all concerned to take measures to enforce the instructions.

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Bangladesh on 27 January, the health ministry rolled out the inoculation drive at five government hospitals in Dhaka on 28 January.

Top News

health minister Zahid Maleque / Health Minister

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

1h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

2h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

2h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

21h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

23h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

23h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 