DU students asked to provide vaccination info

TBS Report:
25 August, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 03:30 pm

Students would need to provide the information from their respective profiles by logging in through the institutional e-mail ID

The logo of the University of Dhaka Photo: UNB
The students of Dhaka University (DU) have been asked to provide information regarding Covid-19 vaccination through logging in with their institutional e-mail account.

They were also asked to communicate with the respective department or the admin of the institutional email accounts if any trouble occurs while doing it, said a press release issued from Dhaka University on Wednesday.

Since the information about vaccination that was emailed to the ICT cell earlier couldn't be linked to the database, students would need to provide the information from their respective profiles by logging in through the institutional e-mail ID at the following address: https:/ssl.du.ac.bd/studentlogin

