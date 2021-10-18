DSHE asks school students to provide info for Covid-19 vaccination

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has asked school students beyond Dhaka city to send information for taking Covid-19 vaccines as the government has decided to inoculate students aged between 12 and 17 across the country.

The DSHE instructed the students aged 12-17 of all educational institutions except Dhaka city to provide their information to concerned upazila or thana secondary education officers through email after filling up a particular form by 23 October.

"The students of all schools except capital will have to send their information after filling up excel sheet to concerned upazila or thana education officers," said an official release signed by DSHE's Director Deneral Professor Dr Syed M Golam Faruque on Sunday.

The concerned upazila or thana education officers will send it to district education officers' through email by 25 October, it said.

The district education officers have been asked to send all the information by email to addshesecondary2@gamil.com by 27 October.

Students must have to include their 17-digit birth registration number, name, school name, school code, date of birth and guardians mobile number in the excel sheet.