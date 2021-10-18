DSHE asks school students to provide info for Covid-19 vaccination

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

BSS
18 October, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 03:12 pm

Related News

DSHE asks school students to provide info for Covid-19 vaccination

The DSHE instructed the students aged 12-17 of all educational institutions except Dhaka city to provide their information to concerned upazila or thana secondary education officers through email after filling up a particular form by 23 October

BSS
18 October, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 03:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has asked school students beyond Dhaka city to send information for taking Covid-19 vaccines as the government has decided to inoculate students aged between 12 and 17 across the country.

The DSHE instructed the students aged 12-17 of all educational institutions except Dhaka city to provide their information to concerned upazila or thana secondary education officers through email after filling up a particular form by 23 October.

"The students of all schools except capital will have to send their information after filling up excel sheet to concerned upazila or thana education officers," said an official release signed by DSHE's Director Deneral Professor Dr Syed M Golam Faruque on Sunday.

The concerned upazila or thana education officers will send it to district education officers' through email by 25 October, it said.

The district education officers have been asked to send all the information by email to addshesecondary2@gamil.com by 27 October.

Students must have to include their 17-digit birth registration number, name, school name, school code, date of birth and guardians mobile number in the excel sheet.

Top News

Covid / Covid -19 / Vaccine / School / Students

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

20h | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

20h | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij