Dohar, Nawabganj under stringent restrictions as Covid case surges

The Dhaka district administration has put Dohar and Nawabganj upazilas under strict restrictions for a week in a bid to stem the tide of coronavirus infections there.

The restrictions will take effect on 24 June and remain in place until 30 June, Md Momin Uddin, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka, said in a press release on Wednesday evening.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the District Coronavirus Infection Prevention Committee held on Wednesday afternoon, according to the release.

Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister and Lawmaker from Dohar-Nawabganj constituency; and Md Ali Nur, secretary to Health Education and Family Welfare Division; attended the meeting.

As Covid infection rate hiked up to 40% in the area, the meeting decided to cut off the upazilas' road and river communication with the rest parts of the country.

It also directed to hoist red flag on the residences that accommodate Covid patients.

The hotels, restaurants and confectionaries are allowed to remain open from 6 am to 5 pm and provide indoor food services at half capacity.

All tourist spots, resorts, community centres and recreational zones of the upazilas will remain shut during the period.

Besides, any kind of political and religious functions that may lead to mass-gathering is prohibited there until 30 June.