DNCC to conduct mobile courts to ensure Covid health safety protocols

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has decided to operate mobile courts in different areas under its jurisdiction from Thursday to ensure maintenance of Covid-19 health safety rules.

Total 10 mobile courts will operate till further notice in different areas of the northern part of the capital under an effort to curb further spread of coronavirus and its Omicron variant, reads an official press release issued on Wednesday.

Amid a surge in infections, the country yesterday reported four more deaths and 2,916 Covid cases.

Among the deaths, three were reported in Dhaka and one in Chattogram.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,111 and the case tally climbed to 1,601,305 in the country.

Also, 266 people recovered from the viral disease during the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate at 96.90%.

Bangladesh reported the first virus case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year.

