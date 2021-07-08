DMP detains 1,077 for flouting lockdown restrictions

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained 1,077 people on Thursday for violating lockdown rules and regulations.

Among them, mobile courts fined 318 people and fined Tk16 lakh on the 8th day of government-imposed nationwide lockdowns to curb coronavirus infections in the country.

Besides, the DMP traffic division collected Tk 21.53 lakh fine by penalising 937 vehicles on the city streets.

On July 1, the government imposed a 7-day strict lockdown to control the sudden spike in Covid-19 infections in the country. Later, the lockdown was extended till July 14 as the nation witnessed record-breaking climbs in death and infection rates.

The law enforcement agencies arrested 4,187 people and fined about Tk80 lakh for violating the restrictions since July 1. But the fines and arrests could not resist people from out of homes.

Meanwhile, 199 new deaths from the dreaded virus were recorded in the last 24 hours until Thursday morning.