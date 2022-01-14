Directives to hold special Covid-19 vaccination drive for people with disability

The Ministry of Social Welfare has directed its social welfare officers to vaccinate people with disability on a priority basis under special arrangement.

A notification signed by Shobnam Mushtari Rikta, deputy secretary of the ministry, was sent to the respective social welfare offices for directing them to take proper steps to vaccinate disabled people.

The notification said, considering the condition of disabled people, the respective offices will conduct a special vaccination programme to curb the Covid-19.

The ministry also directed the offices to send a list of vaccinated people under the programme.