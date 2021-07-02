Dhaka wears eerily quiet look amid lockdown and rain  

Away from all time busy life, the roads of capital city of Bangladesh wore a haunted look as the government enforced a weeklong strict lockdown entered second day.

A haunted atmosphere has been created in Dhaka today due to rain and the strict lockdown restrictions pic.twitter.com/DjlunudCPp— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) July 2, 2021

Due to rain and the strict restrictions that have been imposed since 6 am on Thursday, a haunted atmosphere has been created in Dhaka today.

Photo-Jahidul Islam

Week-long restrictions have been imposed on public and transport movements across the country in a bid to stem the spread of lethal coronavirus with deployment of armed forces along with police.

People moving from one place to another have seen a massive dropoff in the morning.

Photo-Jahidul Islam

No one has been seen on the road since morning as it has been raining heavily since early morning and it is Friday.

Most of those who come out from house for market or in an emergency.

Photo-Jahidul Islam

Rickshaw driver Mehedi Hasan told TBS that there were only two passengers since morning. There are no people on the street.

Sergeant Ataur Rahman of Panthapath Signal told TBS, "We have been here since morning and no vehicles are coming out."

Photo-Jahidul Islam

Many did not come out despite the need due to one rain and Friday. A few cars were seen, he added.

In Farmgate intersection, a case was filed against a private car driver.

Photo-Jahidul Islam

Driver Rubel Hossain said "my car is of garment service. I went out to re-fill gas in the car. I use opposite road as the road was empty and I was sued for that."

"We have been here since morning," Sergeant Durjoy Hasan Apu, who was on duty at the Farmgate intersection, told TBS. From the first day today seemed empty. I have sued only one person. I have filed a case for Rs 3,000 for driving license for non-compliance with driving rules. This has been a case since morning.

Photo-Jahidul Islam

"We have been here since morning," Sergeant Durjoy Hasan Apu, who was on duty at the Farmgate intersection, told TBS.

From the first day, the roads seem empty more today, he added.

The Army, BGB and police personnel were seen patrolling across the city and checking the reasons behind people's movement.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification imposing a number of rules and regulations as part of the lockdown measure.

The country registered the highest 143 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until Thursday morning with around 75% of the fatalities outside the Dhaka division.

