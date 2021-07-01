Dhaka streets wear deserted look as strict lockdown starts

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
01 July, 2021, 09:10 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 11:22 am

Law enforcing agencies are in tough position in the field to implement the lockdown

Photo- Jahidul Islam
The busy streets of Dhaka wore a completely deserted look today as government enforced seven-day nationwide strict lockdown to stem the rising tide of Covid-9 infections.

Law enforcing agencies are in tough position in the field to implement the lockdown.

Army personnel, members of Border Guard Bangladesh have been deployed across the country.

The streets of the capital have been largely empty since morning.

No public transport was seen running on the main roads of the capital.

Rickshaws and private vehicles were seen plying on various roads including Farmgate, Bangla Motor, Moghbazar, Khilgaon, Mohammadpur and Panthapath areas.

Police vehicles are also patrolling streets.

Police have set up checkpoints on major streets to control movement.

All government and private offices – excluding emergency and some other services –remain closed as part of this measure.

Strong action will be taken against those found violating the lockdown by leaving their homes without any valid reason.

Sanwar Hossain, a police officer on duty at the Bata signal intersection, told TBS that the traffic has been moderate since morning. 

Vehicles that are exempt from the restrictions are being only allowed, he said adding that "I have got few cars which came out without complying with the restrictions, cases have been filed against those."

Several important and busy roads of the city were found empty in the beginning of the lockdown.

 

Subir Chandra, who came Bangabanshu Sheikh Mujib Medical College University (BSMMU) from Akhaura for Covid-19 test, said that he is waiting in the hospital gate from 7am. 

Jahangir Alam, who came to hospital for receiving Covid-19 report, said that his sample was taken two days ago. He came today from Mirpur riding on rickshaw for receiving the test report.

Meanwhile, Shimulia ferry ghat was found almost empty in the morning.

In Munshiganj, strict action has been taken by the district police and district administration including 3 platoon army and 2 platoon BGB to implement strict lockdown.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification on Wednesday imposing certain rules and regulations as part of the lockdown measure.
 

