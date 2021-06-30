Dhaka roads see increased traffic ahead of stricter lockdown

The streets of the capital today have been witnessing a significant rise of private vehicles, rickshaws and auto-rickshaws than the previous two days on the third day of nationwide limited lockdown.

Though public buses were off the roads, the city saw long tailbacks of private cars, microbuses, rickshaws, staff buses and CNG-run auto-rickshaws.

Commuter's sufferings continued for the third day as there were no public transports on Dhaka streets.

People were seen standing near road vehicles. Besides, Office-goers were walking to their destination.

Bangladesh will go into a seven-day strict lockdown from 1 July to curb the transmission of dreaded Covid-19.

However, lockdown remains in effect on a "limited scale" from 28-30 June.

Earlier, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended a 14-day strict shutdown be imposed across the country considering the worsening Covid-19 situation.