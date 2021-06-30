Dhaka roads see increased traffic ahead of stricter lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 10:21 am

Related News

Dhaka roads see increased traffic ahead of stricter lockdown

Though public buses were off the roads, the city saw long tailbacks of private cars, microbuses, rickshaws, staff buses and CNG-run auto-rickshaws

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 10:21 am
Representational Image. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash
Representational Image. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash

The streets of the capital today have been witnessing a significant rise of private vehicles, rickshaws and auto-rickshaws than the previous two days on the third day of nationwide limited lockdown.

Though public buses were off the roads, the city saw long tailbacks of private cars, microbuses, rickshaws, staff buses and CNG-run auto-rickshaws.

Commuter's sufferings continued for the third day as there were no public transports on Dhaka streets.

People were seen standing near road vehicles. Besides, Office-goers were walking to their destination.

Bangladesh will go into a seven-day strict lockdown from 1 July to curb the transmission of dreaded Covid-19.

However, lockdown remains in effect on a "limited scale" from 28-30 June.

Earlier, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 recommended a 14-day strict shutdown be imposed across the country considering the worsening Covid-19 situation.

Top News

Dhaka / roads / increased / Traffic / lockdown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

15h | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

17h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  