DGHS reports 5 deaths from Covid, 1,298 new cases

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 05:11 pm

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported five deaths and 1,298 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

The current positivity rate dropped to 5.58% during the same period as 23,274 samples were tested across the country.

Sixteen deaths and 1,595 cases were reported the previous day. 

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 28,995 and the case tally to 19,38,135. 

All the five deaths were reported from Dhaka division.

Also, 8,072 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate stands at 91.82%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 18 March 2020 and the maiden death on 8 March the same year.
 

