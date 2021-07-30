DGHS recommends continuation of lockdown

The Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) has suggested for continuation of the ongoing lockdown across the country considering the worsening Covid-19 situation.

Professor ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of DGHS, told reporters on Friday, "The Public Administration Ministry was announce their decision about the lockdown. However, we have advised to continue it. There will be no problem with vaccination drives amid the lockdown."

"If government reopens everything, the infection will definitely rise. There is pressure to open factories. But if the infection increases, we will not be able to accommodate patients in the hospital," he said.

The DG further said that there is a plan for one crore vaccination every month. The plan will be customised every moment according to the availability of vaccines.

The Health Minister will hold a press briefing and discuss in detail about the mass vaccination campaign on 6 August.

At village level, there might be problems in vaccination with NID, the health DG said, adding that there could be some chaos regarding this. "We have sought the cooperation of the local government, home ministry and public representatives."

The health minister will hold online meetings with the upazila chairman and local representatives on the issue.

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 239 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the death tally to 20,255 in the country. On the same day, 15,271 fresh cases were detected, taking the total cases to 1,226,253.

The country registered the highest single-daily infections - 16,230 positive cases - on Wednesday.

The 14-day nationwide strict lockdown began on 23 July following an eight-day break for Eid-ul-Adha.