DGHS chief vows action in instances of stealing Covid jabs

Action will be taken if any Health Department officials are found involved in the recent selling of Covid-19 jabs in Dhaka city and elsewhere in the country, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ABM Khurshid Alam warned on Sunday.

He said this while talking to UNB during a visit to National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital in Dhaka.

He said vaccine stealing is a sensitive issue and investigation is going on regarding this.

His warning came days after police held Bijoy Krishna Talukdar, owner of 'Doridro Paribar Seba' clinic in city's Dakshinkhan area for illegally administering Moderna Covid-19 jabs.

In the raid on August 18 police recovered and seized from the clinic two ampoules and 22 empty boxes of Moderna Covid Jabs.

In separate comments DGHS additional director general D Meerjady Sabrina Flora said there will be more booths at vaccination centres to accelerate the inoculation drive.

Many people are still on the waiting list even after registering for the shots, she said.

"We have directed to open sub-centres for administering jabs if needed. Hopefully the vaccination situation will improve soon", she said.

Currently more than 1 crore people are waiting to receive Covid jabs after completing the registration process.

She said her department is not lowering the guard against Covid spread as the daily positivity rate is still over 16 per cent.