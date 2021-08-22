DGHS chief vows action in instances of stealing Covid jabs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
22 August, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 06:25 pm

Related News

DGHS chief vows action in instances of stealing Covid jabs

UNB
22 August, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 06:25 pm
Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam. Photo: Collected
Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam. Photo: Collected

Action will be taken if any Health Department officials are found involved in the recent selling of Covid-19 jabs in Dhaka city and elsewhere in the country, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ABM Khurshid Alam warned on Sunday.

He said this while talking to UNB during a visit to National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital in Dhaka.

He said vaccine stealing is a sensitive issue and investigation is going on regarding this.

His warning came days after police held Bijoy Krishna Talukdar, owner of 'Doridro Paribar Seba' clinic in city's Dakshinkhan area for illegally administering Moderna Covid-19 jabs.

In the raid on August 18 police recovered and seized from the clinic two ampoules and 22 empty boxes of Moderna Covid Jabs.

In separate comments DGHS additional director general D Meerjady Sabrina Flora  said there will be more booths at vaccination centres to accelerate the inoculation drive.

Many people are still on the waiting list even after registering for the shots, she said.   

"We have directed to open sub-centres for administering jabs if needed. Hopefully the vaccination situation will improve soon", she said.

Currently more than 1 crore people are waiting to receive Covid jabs after completing the registration process.

She said her department is not lowering the guard against Covid spread as the daily positivity rate is still over 16 per cent.

Bangladesh / Top News

DGHS / Vaccine / stealing / jabs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

3d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

3d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

3d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding