DGHS approves use of ‘Molnupiravir’ to treat symptomatic Covid-19

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has given the approval to use "Molnupiravir", a 200mg capsule, for treating Covid-19.

DGHS gave the approval after Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) authorised the manufacture of the oral medicine.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, DGHS stated, "Patients who test positive for Covid-19, showing mild to moderate symptoms, will be able to use the medicine for treatment."

The notice, signed by DGHS Director (Hospital and Clinics) Dr Farid Hossain Mia, warned that the medicine cannot be used on patients who are showing severe symptoms of Covid-19.

"The medicine should not be administered to patients who are over 60, have diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease or other comorbidity," the notice further clarified.

According to DGDA Director General Major General Mahbubur Rahman, "The drug will help to reduce hospitalisation and mortality rates by at least 50%."

On 4 November, "Molnupiravir" was approved by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency as the world's first oral product to treat symptomatic Covid-19.

DGDA has so far authorised a few pharmaceutical companies – Beximco, SKF, Square and Renata – to manufacture and market "Molnupiravir".

Beximco Pharmaceuticals launched a generic version of the medicine, Emorivir – 200, last week.