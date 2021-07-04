Delta variant dominates latest Covid infections in Bangladesh: IEDCR

The number of Covid patients, infected with highly infectious Delta variant, increased in Bangladesh since it was detected here in April.

According to an IEDCR report published today, the Delta variant was detected in 48% of samples in May and 78% in June.

From December 2020 to June 2021, IEDCR has sequenced the genomes of 646 Covid-19 samples.

Alpha variants were found in all samples sequenced in Bangladesh from December 2020 to February this year. Of the total samples sequenced in March, 82% were beta variants and 18% were alpha variants.

Beta variants were also predominant among Covid-19 patients in Bangladesh in April.

Meanwhile, the health department today reported the highest-ever single-day 153 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With today's increase, the country crossed the 15,000-mark (15,065) of Covid-19 deaths.

This is for the eighth consecutive day that the country recorded over 100 deaths from the dreaded virus and Khulna division for the ninth day in a row recorded the country's highest number of deaths as 51 people died there.

Meanwhile, the daily infection numbers again surpassed the threshold of 8,000 with 8,661 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. After registering over 8,000 cases since 28 June the figures dropped to 6,214 in the previous day