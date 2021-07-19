Delta variant in all Covid-19 infected children of Ctg

Researchers say the Delta variant has been found in all children infected with Covid-19 in Chattogram. This information was determined from genome sequencing samples of infected children, from June to the first week of July.

The data was released from Germany on Saturday in the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), an international database organisation for the virus.

Specialist doctors of the Corona unit of Chattogram General Hospital, Dr. HM Hamidullah and Mehdi Abdur Rab Masum, and Sanjay Kanti Biswas and Dr. Nahid Sultana, Professor and Doctor of Microbiology Department respectively, of the Mother And Child Care Hospital, Chattogram, led the research.

Adnan Mannan, faculty member of the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology department, Chattogram University, was involved in the overall planning of the research.

Chattogram General Hospital doctors Md. Minhazul Haque, Dr. Rajdeep Biswas and Dr. Ekram Hossain, and Dr. Fahim Hasan Reza of Mother and Child Care Hospital, Chattogram, were also in the research team. Genome sequencing was conducted under the supervision of a research team from the Department of Virology, ICDDRB, led by scientists Dr. Mustafizur Rahman and Dr. Mohammad Enayet Hossain.

According to Professor Dr. Adnan Mannan, "From June to the first week of July, genome sequencing was performed on 12 randomly selected children from Mother And Child Care Hospital, Chattogram, and Chattogram General Hospital. The study included children ranging from newborns to 16-year-old children infected with Covid-19. 80% of the affected children are under 10 years of age. The Delta variant has been detected in babies as young as eight months old."

According to another study by this research team, 80% of adult corona patients are male, but it is different among children. Female and male children are equally infected with this variant. About 95% of the children had symptoms of fever, and 70% had colds and coughs, and one child was completely asymptomatic.

Dr. Hamidullah Mehdi said, "Our observations over the last four months show there was an outbreak of alpha and beta variants in Chattogram till May. But the Delta variant has been found in 90 percent of patients since June. Due to the change in variants, infections in children have increased dramatically."