From December, only Covid booster jabs to be available in Bangladesh

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

UNB
26 July, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 02:57 pm

Related News

From December, only Covid booster jabs to be available in Bangladesh

5-11yrs old to be vaccinated from August, says DGHS

UNB
26 July, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 02:57 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

A wake-up call for those who are yet to receive their first or second Covid shots -- from December, only the booster dose will be administered in Bangladesh.

"The first or the second dose of Covid vaccines will not be available in Bangladesh after November, as by then the existing stock will expire.

"Also, the possibility of purchasing more vaccines is little," Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the vaccine management committee of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) told UNB.

"From August, we will start the campaign to vaccinate children aged between five and 11 years against Covid-19," he added.

The high-ranking DGHS official said the booster dose campaign would continue across the country, "but people are still showing reluctance to get vaccinated."

According to the directorate, a significant number of people, 70%, who have died of the deadly virus so far in the country were not vaccinated against the disease.

COVID-19 / Bangladesh / Covid vaccine / Booster Dose / DGHS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

3h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

4h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

6h | Videos
Tk20 thousand crore business of home and office decoration

Tk20 thousand crore business of home and office decoration

6h | Videos
Challenges students who come from outside Dhaka face in Dhaka University

Challenges students who come from outside Dhaka face in Dhaka University

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Lack of skilled manpower hindering growth of service sector export

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December