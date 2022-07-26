From December, only Covid booster jabs to be available in Bangladesh

A wake-up call for those who are yet to receive their first or second Covid shots -- from December, only the booster dose will be administered in Bangladesh.

"The first or the second dose of Covid vaccines will not be available in Bangladesh after November, as by then the existing stock will expire.

"Also, the possibility of purchasing more vaccines is little," Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the vaccine management committee of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) told UNB.

"From August, we will start the campaign to vaccinate children aged between five and 11 years against Covid-19," he added.

The high-ranking DGHS official said the booster dose campaign would continue across the country, "but people are still showing reluctance to get vaccinated."

According to the directorate, a significant number of people, 70%, who have died of the deadly virus so far in the country were not vaccinated against the disease.