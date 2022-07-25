From December no Covid-19 vaccine, except a booster dose, will be given

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the government still has the Covid-19 vaccines for the 1.27 crore people, who have not yet received the vaccine, and the stock will expire in November.

Therefore, after November, the first and second doses of the vaccine will not be given; only the booster dose will be given.

Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Committee of the DGHS, has urged those who have not taken the vaccine as yet to take the shots quickly.

Dr Shamsul Haque told reporters on Monday that still 33 lakh people had not taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 94 lakh people had not taken the second dose.

The government currently has 1.93 crore doses of the vaccine and all of those will expire in November.

"Sufficient vaccines are available for booster doses and arrangements are in place to bring in more booster doses. Right now, 7.3 crore people are eligible for the booster dose,'' Dr Shamsul Haque said.

At present, the programme of giving the first dose and second dose of vaccine is continuing in all upazila health complexes and district hospitals.

One can register and take a vaccine from there. If someone does not have the opportunity to register, he can get the vaccine through on-the-spot registration.

Bangladesh has so far managed to procure 30 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 28.85 crore doses, including the first, second and booster, have been administered.

Around 12.96 crore people have been given the first dose till Sunday while some 12.02 crore received the second shot and 3.86 crore people received the booster doses.

5 deaths from Covid-19, 548 new cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported five deaths and 548 new cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Monday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 7.84% during the same period after testing 6,987 samples across the country.

So far 29,271 people have died and 20,02,323 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.