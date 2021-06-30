In deadliest week so far, Bangladesh loses 716 lives to Covid

The last week of June has appeared to be the deadliest ever as 716 people died from the dreaded Covid-19 during the time.

Previously, the third week of April was the deadliest with 669 deaths reported by the health department.

In April, the single-day deaths crossed 100 for five days from 16 to 25 April. The positivity rate was average 15.77% then. While in June, daily deaths climbed over 100 for 5 days from 25-30 June. And the average positivity rate remained at average 22.60% in last week.

Bangladesh is witnessing a surge in Covid cases with the third wave of coronavirus.

The health department recorded 8,822 Covid-19 cases, which is the highest number registered in a day of all time, in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8 am.

Meanwhile, 115 more deaths from the deadly virus were recorded, making it the fourth consecutive day of registering over 100 deaths.

The total number of cases is now 9,13,258 while 14,503 people have died from the disease.