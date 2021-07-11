Dangerous situation ahead if Covid-19 is not brought under control: DGHS

The country may experience a perilous situation next week, if the coronavirus transmission is not brought under control immediately, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) spokesperson, Dr Md Robed Amin warned on Sunday.

"If the number of infections continues to rise at the current rate, it will not take much time to record 15,000 daily infections," Amin expressed concern in a virtual bulletin of DGHS.

He said the death rate of young people infected by the new variants has been increasing.

"The way people are being infected no hospital beds will be available in next seven to ten days," the DGHS official said.

Bangladesh has reported 230 deaths from Covid-19, the highest number of single-day deaths since the pandemic hit the country last year.

The total number of deaths reached 16,419 in the country.

With today's figures, the case tally increased to 10,21,189 and the positivity rate was recorded at 29.67%.