Daily deaths from Covid-19 drop to 212

Bangladesh on Friday saw a slight dip in Covid-19 deaths as 212 people died of the virus in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 20,467 in the country.

The number of daily cases also fell during the same period with 13,862 new confirmed cases, which took the case tally to 12,40,115.

However, the positivity rate went up to 30.77%, up from 29.21% in the previous day, as the samples tested in the past 24 hours declined to 45,044. The health authorities tested 52,282 samples on Thursday.

With the latest casualties, the country has been reporting over 200 deaths for the past six days in a row with the highest ever 258 deaths were reported on 27 July.

Of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 65 deaths followed by 53 in Chattogram, 36 in Khulna, 17 in Sylhet, 13 in Rajshahi, 11 in Barishal, nine in Rangpur and eight died in Mymensingh division.

With the surge in deaths and cases, the number of recoveries also increases as 13,975 patients came round of the viral disease in the preceding 24 hours.