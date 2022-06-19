Daily Covid positivity rate surges to 7.38%

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Daily Covid positivity rate surges to 7.38%

Bangladesh reported 596 new cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

The positivity rate surged to 7.38% during the same period as 8,074 samples were tested across the country.

There has been no Covid death in the country in the last few weeks. 

So far, 29,131 people have died and 19,56,327 tested positive for the virus since the outbreak hit the country in 2020. 

Meanwhile, 49 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours recording the recovery rate at 97.42%. 

