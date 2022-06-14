Daily Covid positivity rate surges to 3.56%

The country reported 162 new Covid cases after testing 4,552 samples in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

Also, the positivity rate surged to 3.56% during the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) press release.

There has been no Covid death in the country in more than two weeks.

So far, 29,131 people have died and 19,54,405 tested positive in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, 79 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours recording the recovery rate to 97.49%.