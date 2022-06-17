Daily Covid positivity rate rises further to 6.27%

Bangladesh reported 433 new cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday. 

The positivity rate surged to 5.76% during the same period, which was the highest in the last three and half months. Earlier, on February 23 the positivity rate was reported at 6.77%.

Although the infections have surged, Bangladesh saw no death from the virus in the last few weeks.

So far, 29,131 people have died and 19,55,427 tested positive for Covid-19 in the country since 2020. 

Meanwhile, 93 Covid patients were cured in the 24-hour period taking the recovery rate to 97.46%.

 

