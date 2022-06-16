Daily Covid positivity rate rises above 5%

The number of daily Covid cases keeps rising in the country as 357 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

Health officials recorded the positivity rate at 5.76% during the same period after testing 6,200 samples across the country.

Although the infections surged, Bangladesh saw no death from the virus in the last few weeks.

So far, 29,131 people have died of the virus and 19,54,994 tested positive in the country since the outbreak in 2020.

Meanwhile, 114 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.47%.