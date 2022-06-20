Daily Covid positivity rate rises above 10%; 1 dies

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

The country reported one death from Covid-19 and 873 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

Also, the positivity rate surged to 10.87% during the same period as 8,028 samples were tested across the country.

After around three weeks, the country reported first death amid a sharp rise in infections. 

So far, 29,132 people have died and 19,57,200 tested positive in Bangladesh since 2020. 

Meanwhile, 92 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours recording the recovery rate at 97.38%.

