Daily Covid positivity rate crosses 13%

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 04:33 pm

Daily Covid positivity rate crosses 13%

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 04:33 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported one death and 1,135 new cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 13.30% after testing 8,536 samples across the country.

Just a day ago, the country reported one death from Covid-19 and 874 new cases, and the positivity rate was 11.03%.

So far, 29,134 people have died and 19,59,209 tested positive in Bangladesh since 2020. 

Meanwhile, 122 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours recording the recovery rate at 97.29%.

Bangladesh reported the identification of the first Covid patient on 8 March 2020 and the first death on 18 March the same year. Afterwards, it saw gradual rises in the number of cases and casualties.

Covid -19

