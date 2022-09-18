Daily Covid positivity rate above 12%

Bangladesh reported 527 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

The positivity rate was recorded at 12.72%, up from 9.66% a day ago, during the same period as 4,143 samples were tested across the country.

Also, 284 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery to 97.17%.

So far 29,339 people have died and 20,17,614 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

Amid the rising Covid positivity rate in the country, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 called for greater caution and recommended five points to curb the virus.

In its recommendations issued Sunday, the committee advised the government to take initiatives to reduce the cost of Covid-19 tests at the private level.

It also urged people to follow hygiene rules, including wearing of masks and hand washing or use of sanitisers in especially in social gatherings and meetings.