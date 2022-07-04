Daily Covid deaths surge to 12, highest in 4 months

Bangladesh witnessed a sharp rise in the number of daily Covid deaths with 12 death reports in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Also, the number of daily infections increased to 2,285 during the same period with the positivity rate reported above 16.51%.

Bangladesh reported 13 deaths on 5 March and 2,584 cases on 18 February last.

In the last 24 hours, 13,842 sample were tested across the country.

So far, 29,174 people have died and 19,80,974 tested positive from the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

Meanwhile, 482 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours, recording the recovery rate at 96.36%.