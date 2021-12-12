Daily Covid deaths rise to 6

Bangladesh reported six more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

The country reported five, one and zero Covid related deaths respectively in the previous three days.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases increased to 329, up from 177 on Saturday, during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.52% after 21,612 samples were tested across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,028 and the case tally increased to 15,79,325 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two each died in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions ane one each died in Dhaka and Barishal divisions.

Also, 288 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.77% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.