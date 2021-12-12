Daily Covid deaths rise to 6

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 05:13 pm

Related News

Daily Covid deaths rise to 6

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 05:13 pm

Bangladesh reported six more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

The country reported five, one and zero Covid related deaths respectively in the previous three days.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases increased to 329, up from 177 on Saturday, during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.52% after 21,612 samples were tested across the country. 

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,028 and the case tally increased to 15,79,325 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two each died in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions ane one each died in Dhaka and Barishal divisions. 

Also, 288 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.77% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

6h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

7h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

8h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

8h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

8h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief