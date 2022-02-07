Daily Covid deaths rise to 38, highest in 5 months

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2022, 05:12 pm

Bangladesh has been witnessing a steady rise in Covid deaths as 38 more died of the virus in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases rose to 9,369, up from 8,345 in the previous day. 

Also, the positivity rate was recorded at 21.07% after 44,471 samples were tested across the country during the same period.

In the 5th epidemiological week - from 31 January to 6 February, the number of new Covid deaths increased by 61.4%, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the last one week, 226 people died of the virus, 71.2% of whom were not vaccinated.

The single-day toll reported today is the highest since 19 September last year, when the country saw 43 Covid deaths.

With today's figures, the death toll reached 28,627 and the case tally increased to 18,70,901 in the country. 

Of the deaths, Dhaka reported the highest 16 deaths followed by six in Chattogram, five each in Rajshahi and Khulna, three in Sylhet, two in Mymensingh, and one in Rangpur division. 

Also, 9,507 Covid patients recovered from the viral infection during the same period with the recovery rate recorded at 86.16%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden case on 18 March the same year. 

 

