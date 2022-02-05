Daily Covid deaths rise to 36; cases decline further

Bangladesh reported 36 more deaths and 8,359 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

The current positivity rate went up to 23.83%, up from 22.95% in the previous day, as 35,074 samples were tested across the country during the same period.

After reporting over 1,000 daily cases for 12 consecutive days, the country reported 9,052 infections on Friday and the figure diclined further on Saturday.

The country has been recording the single-day death toll at 30 or above since 30 January.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 28,560 and the case tally increased to 18,53,187 in the country.

Among today's deaths, Dhaka counted the highest number of 25 fatalities followed by three in Khulna, two each in Chattogram, Rangpur, and Mymensingh, and one each in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 7,017 Covid patients recovered during the 24 hours period with the recovery rate of 86.04%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 18 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.