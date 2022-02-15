Daily Covid deaths rise to 34

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 04:54 pm

The single-day death toll of Covid-19 suddenly went up in the country with 34 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday. 

In the past four days, the daily death figure maintained a downward trend declining to 19 the day before. 

Also, the number of daily cases and the percentage of positivity rate were upward during the same period as the country saw 4,746 new cases and a 13.77% positivity rate.   

On Monday, 4,692 people tested positive for the virus and the positivity rate was recorded at 13.53% in Bangladesh.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 28,872 and the case tally to 19,19,102. 

Among today's deceased, 21 were reported from Dhaka, four from Barishal, two each from Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur, and one was reported from Rajshahi division.

Also, 11,417 Covid patients recovered during the same period and the recovery rate was 88.76%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.  

 

 

 

