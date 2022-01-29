Daily Covid deaths rise to 21 with 10,378 fresh cases

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 05:44 pm

Bangladesh reported 21 more deaths and 10,378 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 31,10% a day after setting the record at 33.37%.

The country registered 20 deaths and 15,440 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,329 and the case tally rose to 17,73,149 in the country.

The Dhaka division reported the highest number of 12 casualties followed by two each in Chattogram, Khulna and Rangpur, and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh division.   

Also, 1,109 Covid patients came round during the period with the recovery rate of 88.18%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

