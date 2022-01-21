Daily Covid deaths rise to 12, infections over 11k

Both the number of daily deaths and cases have increased in the country as 12 people died and 11,434 tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

Also, the positivity rate climbed to 28.49%, up from 26.37% in the previous day, reads a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Bangladesh reported four deaths and 10,888 cases on Thursday.

With today's figures, the death toll reached 28,192 and the case tally increased to 16,64,616 in the country.

The health officials, meanwhile, tested 40,134 samples across the country during the 24 hours span.

Among the deaths, six were reported in the Dhaka division, two in Sylhet and one each in Chattogram, Khulna, Rongpur and Mymensingh divisions.

Also, 752 people recovered from the viral disease during the 24 hours with a 93.45% positivity rate.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden case on 18 March in the same year.