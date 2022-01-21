Daily Covid deaths rise to 12, infections over 11k

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 06:45 pm

Related News

Daily Covid deaths rise to 12, infections over 11k

The positivity rate climbed to 28.49%

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 06:45 pm
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Both the number of daily deaths and cases have increased in the country as 12 people died and 11,434 tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday. 

Also, the positivity rate climbed to 28.49%, up from 26.37% in the previous day, reads a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Bangladesh reported four deaths and 10,888 cases on Thursday. 

With today's figures, the death toll reached 28,192 and the case tally increased to 16,64,616 in the country.

The health officials, meanwhile, tested 40,134 samples across the country during the 24 hours span. 

Among the deaths, six were reported in the Dhaka division, two in Sylhet and one each in Chattogram, Khulna, Rongpur and Mymensingh divisions. 

Also, 752 people recovered from the viral disease during the 24 hours with a 93.45% positivity rate. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden case on 18 March in the same year.  

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

6h | Panorama
Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

9h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

2d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

1h | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre