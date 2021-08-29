Daily Covid deaths reported below 100 for second straight day

Amid a steady decline in the number of daily Covid-19 deaths, the country reported 89 new casualties in the last 24 hours till Sunday 8am.

This is for the second day in a row that the country reported below 100 deaths, 63 days after the country last reported less than hundred dead on 26 June.

Meanwhile, 3,948 people have been infected with the virus, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A slight increase has been witnessed in the number of deaths and cases reported today as 70 people died and 3,436 tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous day.

With today's additions, the death toll corssed the 26,000-mark in the country. Also, the cases tally climbed to 14,93,537.

Among the deaths reported today, 27 died in Dhaka division, 21 in Chattogram, 10 in Sylhet, nine in Khulna, eight in Barishal, seven in Rajshahi, five in Rangpur and two died in Mymensingh division.

Also, 6,466 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 94.79% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 16,898 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,117 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.