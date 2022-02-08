Covid third wave: Highest 43 deaths reported in 24hrs

Casualties from Covid-19 continue to rise in the country as 43 more died of the virus in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

Unlike the death curve, the infection trajectory has been maintaining a downward trend for the last few days with 8,354 new cases were reported today.

Also, the positivity rate dropped to 20.03%, down from 21.07% in the previous day, as 41,698 samples were tested across the country.

Thirty-eight people died and 9,369 tested positive on Monday as the country has been experiencing the pandemics thrid wave.

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 28,670 and the case tally to 18,79,255.

The death figure swelled today as casualties outside Dhaka went up with 13 deaths reported in Khulna and 11 in Chattogram.

Besides, 15 died in Dhaka, two in Rajshahi, and one each in Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.

Also, 10,800 Covid patients recovered from the viral infection during the 24 hours period.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.