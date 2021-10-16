Daily Covid deaths drop to 6, positivity rate declines to 1.88%

Bangladesh reported six deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

Besides, 293 more people tested positvie for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate dropped to 1.88% for the first time after it was reported at 1.42% on 2 April last year.

Bangladesh reported nine deaths and 396 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,752 and the case tally climbed to 15,65,174 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, three died in Dhaka division, and one each died in Chattogram, Khulna, and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 442 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.58% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,779 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,973 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.