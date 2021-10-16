Daily Covid deaths drop to 6, positivity rate declines to 1.88%

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 06:27 pm

Related News

Daily Covid deaths drop to 6, positivity rate declines to 1.88%

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 06:27 pm

Bangladesh reported six deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday. 

Besides, 293 more people tested positvie for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate dropped to 1.88% for the first time after it was reported at 1.42% on 2 April last year. 

Bangladesh reported nine deaths and 396 cases in the previous day. 

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,752 and the case tally climbed to 15,65,174 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, three died in Dhaka division, and one each died in Chattogram, Khulna, and Sylhet divisions. 

Also, 442 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.58% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,779 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,973 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

1d | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025