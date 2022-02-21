Daily Covid deaths drop to 9

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 04:44 pm

Bangladesh reported nine deaths and 1,951 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

The positivity dropped to 6.94% during the same period as 28,097 samples were tested across the country.

Twenty-one deaths and 1,987 cases were reported the previous day. 

The latest figures took the country's death toll to 28,974 and the case tally to 19,35,242. 

Of today's deceased, six were reported in Chattogram and three in Dhaka division.

Also, 8,674 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate stands at 91.11%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 18 March 2020 and the maiden death on 8 March the same year.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

