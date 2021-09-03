Daily Covid deaths drop to 70, lowest in 75 days

Bangladesh reported 70 new deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Friday 8am, which is the lowest in 75 days.

On 19 June, 67 people died of the virus in a span of 24 hours.

Following two deadly months, the country has been maintaining a single-day death toll below 100 since 28 August.

The number of daily cases also declined during the 24 hours period as 3,167 people newly tested positive for the virus.

Bangladesh reported 88 Covid-19 deaths and 3,436 infections in the previous day.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate slightly went up today having been recorded at 10.76%, up from 10.40% a day ago, while the death rate remained unchanged at 1.75%.

With the latest additions, 26,432 people have so far died of the virus and 15,10,283 were infected to date, according to the health directorate.

Among the deaths reported today, 24 died in Dhaka division, 15 in Chattogram, 12 in Khulna, eight in Sylhet, four each in Rajshahi and Barishal, and three died in Mymensingh division.

Also, 4,697 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 95.52% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,118 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,314 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.